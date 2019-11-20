Beshears invite children to take part in poster contest

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Gov.-elect Andy Beshear and his wife are welcoming Kentucky’s children to participate in a poster contest celebrating the gubernatorial inauguration theme - Team Kentucky.

The Beshears say children ages 6-17 are asked to imagine Kentuckians working together to accomplish common goals. They’re asking youngsters to draw a picture of the goal they want accomplished.

Future first lady Britainy Beshear is urging children to think about goals that could help their school, community or state.

A panel that includes Britainy Beshear will judge entries and select one winner from three categories - ages 6-9, 10-13 and 14-17. Two additional overall winners will be selected for having the most colorful and most creative poster.

The winners and their families will be invited to the Capitol for the inaugural celebration on Dec. 10.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.