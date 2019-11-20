Make sure that invoice is real before You pay, BBB Advises

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (BBB) -- The invoice you just received looks official but there’s a possibility that it has been sent by a scammer trying to get some of your hard-earned money.

Consumers have reported more than 560 fake invoice scam attempts to Better Business Bureau ScamTracker this year. Consumers lost money in 21 percent of these cases with losses as large as $18,000 reported.

A St. Louis, Mo school reported to BBB it was targeted in a fake invoice scam attempt. A school employee agreed to let a company send “free samples” of trash bags and gloves. The school later said a customer service representative from the business contacted the school and said it owed nearly $700 for two cases of trash bags and a case of gloves.

“I did my research, as I always do, on this invoice and found that that this was a scam,” a school representative wrote in a BBB ScamTracker report. “We will not be paying the invoice or sending the product back.”

In another form of the scam, the recipient gets what looks to be an official notice from a government agency that seeks payment required to stay in compliance with the law.

Scammers may also try to infiltrate businesses with emails that have fake invoices that, when downloaded, contain malware or spyware, which can expose the business to even more problems.

“It is imperative that people check to make sure an invoice is real before making the payment,” said Michelle L. Corey, BBB St. Louis president and CEO. “This scam is successful when employees don’t communicate and make a payment believing someone else in the company placed the order.”

How can you protect your business from fake invoice scams?

· Train your staff. Make sure people processing invoices or answering phone calls are aware of this con. Scammers are great at mimicking official seals, fonts and other details.

· Create a process for inspecting invoices. Always check that goods or services were both ordered and delivered before paying an invoice. Designate a small group of employees with the authority to approve purchases, receive shipments, and pay the bills. If you have been scammed, immediately report it to company officials and local law enforcement.

· Watch where you click. Be wary of unsolicited emails that may contain attachments. Before downloading anything, make sure the email is from a legitimate source.

· Consumers are urged to report invoice scam attempts to the U.S. Postal Inspection Service, the Federal Trade Commission, and BBB ScamTracker.