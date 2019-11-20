Community set to come together for Pope County Deer Festival - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Community set to come together for Pope County Deer Festival

Posted: Updated:
By Brooke Schlyer, Reporter
The Pope County Deer Festival is a tradition that hunters and community members alike look forward to each year. 

The event marks the first deer shotgun season of the year and takes place in Golconda as Pope County is the "Deer Capital" of Illinois. 

Visitors get to enjoy music, vendors and food options over the three-day festival. 

It kicks off Thursday, November 21st, but a few highlights are on Friday and Saturday. 

Friday night marks the Deer Queen coronation and Saturday is the highly anticipated parade. 

Although the festival wraps up on Saturday, there's a community breakfast on Sunday and a town sweep. 

