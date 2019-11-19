HomeAdvisor plans to close Colorado customer service center - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

HomeAdvisor plans to close Colorado customer service center

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) - HomeAdvisor has announced plans to close its Colorado Springs customer service center by year’s end and lay off all 229 employees.

The Gazette reported Tuesday that the company that connects homeowners with home improvement contractors will consolidate the Colorado Springs operation with its Golden and Denver offices.

The company opened the Colorado Springs center in April 2015.

HomeAdvisor says those being laid-off include sales consultants, project advisers, customer care representatives, marketing consultants and advisers, managers, and other support personnel.

A company spokeswoman says Colorado Springs employees will be able to seek jobs in the company’s Denver-area offices.

Terminated employees are expected to receive severance packages, job search assistance and outplacement and career counseling.

HomeAdvisor says it plans to retain sales centers in Chicago, New York, Indianapolis, and Olathe, Kansas.

