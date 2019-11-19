Chicago officer wounded in shootout with robbery suspect - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Chicago officer wounded in shootout with robbery suspect

CHICAGO (AP) - Chicago police say an officer has been wounded during a shootout on the city’s Northwest Side.

Police Department spokesman Anthony Guglielmi says the officer was struck Tuesday evening during a gun battle with a bank robbery suspect. The officer has been taken to a nearby hospital and his condition has not been immediately disclosed.

Guglielmi says Police Supt. Eddie Johnson has been notified of the shooting and is headed to the hospital.

Police haven’t revealed information about the suspect.

