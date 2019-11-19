Furr-ever Homes: Meet Oreo at the Perry County Humane Society

WSIL -- This week's edition of "Furr-Ever" homes takes us to Perry County to meet a pup who has been waiting quite awhile for her new family.

Meet Oreo, she has been at the Perry County Humane Society for a year, after being surrendered by her previous owner.

Amy James, Volunteer Coordinator for the shelter, says "She came in super skinny, horrible skin and from what we understand, her owners had Alzheimer's, so we don't know if they were just forgetting to feed her."

James says it was tough situation because they never meant Oreo any harm but even now that Oreo has made a full recovery she's still not having any luck.

James elaborates, "I don't think she's had any interest. I help screen the adoption applications too and I don't know why. We've taken her out to some events and she just loves everybody."

James says she believe stereo types are working against Oreo. She is a black seven year old Pitt Mix, something James calls a triple whammy.

James explains, "Yeah she's technically a senior dog but she's got so much life and so much love. She's got awesome years ahead of her."

Adopting a senior dog can have many benefits, including less training.

James states, "She never has a messy kennel. She's one of them, she's never had a messy kennel as soon as she hits outside she potties so that's a really good indicator that she's house broke."

Oreo's adoption fee is 175 dollars she is spayed, micro chipped and up to date on shots.

James says, "She loves to play tug, so ropes, anything she can tug and play with you. She's a big tease, every toy she's picked up out here she's wanted to play the come and get me game."

If you're interested in adopting Oreo click here. November in adopt a Senior Pet month and in honor of the occasion Stella & Chewy's is covering the cost of adoption fees for pets older than 4. Adoption fee reimbursement requests are being accepted through November 20th. For more information on how you can be reimbursed click here.

