Train derailment in east Missouri disrupts Amtrak service

WEST QUINCY, Mo. (AP) - BNSF railway officials expect to have tracks cleared by early Wednesday after a train derailment in West Quincy.

Railway spokesman Andy Williams says 12 cars on the 70-car train derailed early Tuesday in West Quincy. Five of the cars ended up on their sides.

The cause of derailment on the train, which was westbound from Galesburg, Illinois, has not been determined.

The mixed-freight train was not carrying any hazardous material and no one was injured.

WGEM reports Amtrak spokesman Marc Magliari said the passenger train service had to use charter buses for a route to Chicago because of the derailment.

