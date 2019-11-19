Southeastern Illinois College revitalizes Pharmacy Technician pr - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Southeastern Illinois College revitalizes Pharmacy Technician program

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Students at SIC will have a new opportunity starting next Spring.

Southeastern Illinois College (SIC) is bringing back their certified Pharmacy Technician Program.

Students in the program will earn a certificate, intended to prepare students to enter the pharmacy workforce. The program will also accept high school students. 

Students can earn the certificate in one semester, during the 7-hour credit hour course. The program also includes job shadowing in a pharmacy.

Director of Allied Health, Amy Murphy, said the program is suited for anyone, including working adults.

"It's an excellent opportunity for someone who is changing careers or for someone who is going to be progressing with another career path, because there are many part time opportunities available to full time students," said Murphy.

Upon successful completion of the course, the student will be eligible to apply for the Certification of Pharmacy Technicians (ExCPT) exam.

For further details about SIC’s pharmacy technician program, visit www.sic.edu/pharmtech or contact an advisor at 618-252-5400 ext. 4130 or advising@sic.edu.
 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.