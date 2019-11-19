Southeastern Illinois College revitalizes Pharmacy Technician program

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- Students at SIC will have a new opportunity starting next Spring.

Southeastern Illinois College (SIC) is bringing back their certified Pharmacy Technician Program.

Students in the program will earn a certificate, intended to prepare students to enter the pharmacy workforce. The program will also accept high school students.

Students can earn the certificate in one semester, during the 7-hour credit hour course. The program also includes job shadowing in a pharmacy.

Director of Allied Health, Amy Murphy, said the program is suited for anyone, including working adults.

"It's an excellent opportunity for someone who is changing careers or for someone who is going to be progressing with another career path, because there are many part time opportunities available to full time students," said Murphy.

Upon successful completion of the course, the student will be eligible to apply for the Certification of Pharmacy Technicians (ExCPT) exam.

For further details about SIC’s pharmacy technician program, visit www.sic.edu/pharmtech or contact an advisor at 618-252-5400 ext. 4130 or advising@sic.edu.

