Harrisburg students donate to Honor Flight

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- 8th grade students in Harrisburg donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Tuesday.

8th grade students started asking for donations the week before veterans day. Harrisburg Middle School teachers wanted to teach students about the sacrifice veterans made for our country.

Tuesday, students gave the Honor Flight a $1,700 check.

Teacher Phil Nyberg says the goal is to expand the fundraiser to the entire district next year. Nyberg hopes they will be able to challenge other schools to get involved, and eventually raise enough money to cover the costs for an entire flight.

The next Honor Flight takes off in May, with a second flight scheduled for June.