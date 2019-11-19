Harrisburg students donate to Honor Flight - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Harrisburg students donate to Honor Flight

Posted: Updated:

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- 8th grade students in Harrisburg donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Tuesday.

8th grade students started asking for donations the week before veterans day. Harrisburg Middle School teachers wanted to teach students about the sacrifice veterans made for our country.

Tuesday, students gave the Honor Flight a $1,700 check.

Teacher Phil Nyberg says the goal is to expand the fundraiser to the entire district next year. Nyberg hopes they will be able to challenge other schools to get involved, and eventually raise enough money to cover the costs for an entire flight. 

The next Honor Flight takes off in May, with a second flight scheduled for June. 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.