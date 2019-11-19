Harrisburg students donate to Honor Flight

HARRISBURG (WSIL) -- 8th grade students in Harrisburg donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Tuesday.
8th grade students started asking for donations the week before veterans day. Harrisburg Middle School teachers wanted to teach students about the sacrifice veterans made for our country.
Tuesday, students gave the Honor Flight a $1,700 check.
Teacher Phil Nyberg says the goal is to expand the fundraiser to the entire district next year. Nyberg hopes they will be able to challenge other schools to get involved, and eventually raise enough money to cover the costs for an entire flight.
The next Honor Flight takes off in May, with a second flight scheduled for June.
Southeastern Illinois College (SIC) is bringing back their certified Pharmacy Technician Program.
8th grade students in Harrisburg donated to the Veterans Honor Flight of Southern Illinois Tuesday.
Some parents are picking their children up early after reports of bed bugs at Marion High School.
Amazon says it has contemplated adding facial recognition technology to its Ring doorbell cameras
Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.
A Graves County homeowner is now facing charges after an early morning home invasion and shooting.
Murphysboro high school football team reaches semi finals.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the fourth round of "same site" adult use cannabis licenses Tuesday.
WSIL - Warmer temperatures are expected the next couple of days. With temperatures forecast in the mid 30s, there will be some frost scraping on windshields. ...
Gov.-elect Andy Beshear says Gov. Matt Bevin's administration is giving its "best efforts" to assist his transition team as he prepares to become Kentucky's governor next month
