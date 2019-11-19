Parson names former top lawmaker to Missouri Southern board - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Parson names former top lawmaker to Missouri Southern board

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri Gov. Mike Parson has named fellow former lawmaker Ron Richard to Missouri Southern State University’s governing board.

Parson appointed the Joplin resident to the position Tuesday. The two Republicans served together as lawmakers.

Richard left the Legislature in 2018. He was barred by term limits from seeking re-election. He had served as House speaker and then led the Senate.

Richard received an undergraduate degree in history from Missouri Southern State University.

Richard now owns a Joplin bowling alley and serves as co-chairman of the Missouri Bicentennial Commission.

