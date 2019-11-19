Authorities investigating fatal accident in rural Williamson Cou - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities investigating fatal accident in rural Williamson County

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- Authorities are investigating a fatal accident in rural Williamson County. 

It happened Monday evening on Old Frankfort Road just south of Harmony Church Road

Williamson County Coroner Mike Burke says an off-duty West Frankfort officer reported finding a vehicle that had struck a tree. The driver of that vehicle, Nicole Gaynor, 51, of West Frankfort, was pronounced dead. 

Accident reconstruction officers from the Marion Police Department were called to the scene.

The coroner's office says initial reports indicate Gaynor was headed south on Old Frankfort Road when the Toyota Prius she was driving left the west side of the road and hit a tree. 

The accident remains under investigation by the coroner's office, Williamson County Sheriff's Office and Marion Police Department. 

