Paducah Police investigating break-in at pharmacy

PADUCAH (WSIL) -- Paducah Police are investigating a break-in at Davis Drugs on Lone Oak Road.

Police say an employee arriving to work Saturday morning reported a door to the pharmacy had been pried open. Prescription medications and other items were taken. 

An inventory is underway. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the Paducah Police Department at (270) 444-8550.

