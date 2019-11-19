Opioid trial against pharmacy chains scheduled for next year - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Opioid trial against pharmacy chains scheduled for next year

Posted: Updated:

By The Associated Press

CLEVELAND (AP) - A judge overseeing 2,500 federal lawsuits related to the nation’s opioid crisis has scheduled a trial for late next year over the role played by major pharmacy chains.

U.S. District Court Judge Dan Polster in Cleveland ruled Tuesday that he would hear a case next October brought by Cuyahoga and Summit counties in Ohio against CVS, Rite Aid, Walgreens, HBC and Discount Drug Mart.

He also recommended that other cases be transferred to Chicago, San Francisco and Oklahoma. He plans to transfer a case soon to West Virginia.

Polster was scheduled to hear a case last month, but most parties settled. Talks continue toward a possible national settlement that could end all the lawsuits related to the epidemic, which has killed more than 400,000 in the U.S. since 2000.

