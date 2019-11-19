Missouri man sentenced for shooting at corrections officer - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri man sentenced for shooting at corrections officer

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield man was sentenced to 10 years in federal prison without parole for shooting at a federal probation officer.

Thirty-year-old Enrique Castaneda was sentenced Tuesday for assaulting a federal employee with a firearm.

When he pleaded guilty in May, Castaneda admitted that he shot at a federal probation officer who was driving to her office at a federal courthouse in Springfield on March 13, 2018.

Castaneda shot as the officer drove by. He hit the officer’s vehicle but she was not injured.

