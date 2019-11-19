Man accused of designing process to spread IS propaganda - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man accused of designing process to spread IS propaganda

CHICAGO (AP) - A Chicago college student is accused of designing a process to help the Islamic State group spread propaganda online

Thomas Osadzinski is charged with attempting to provide material support to a terrorist organization.

The U.S. attorney’s office says the 20-year-old designed a process that uses computer script to make propaganda more easily accessed and disseminated by users of social media. Osadzinski allegedly tried to share the information with people he believed to be supporters of the Islamic State. However, the individuals were covert FBI employees and confidential informants.

During a hearing Tuesday in U.S. District Court, prosecutors asked that the DePaul University student be held without bond. Magistrate Judge Jeffrey Cole set a detention hearing for Friday.

