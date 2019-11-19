Feds met with UAW official about corruption charges - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Feds met with UAW official about corruption charges

Posted: Updated:

DETROIT (AP) - Federal prosecutors in Detroit say they traveled to St. Louis last week to provide documents and determine if a United Auto Workers official would consider a plea deal in a corruption investigation.

The disclosure was made in a court filing Tuesday. Vance Pearson is a UAW regional director based in Missouri. He’s charged with embezzlement, fraud and conspiracy, but the September criminal complaint was a temporary step. He hasn’t been indicted.

Pearson’s attorney declined to comment. Pearson was placed on leave in October.

He was promoted to his post after his boss, Gary Jones, became UAW president in 2018. Jones is also under scrutiny: His suburban Detroit house was raided last summer, and he took a leave of absence on Nov. 3.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.