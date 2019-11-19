Harbory receives license for recreational marijuana - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Harbory receives license for recreational marijuana

Posted:

WILLIAMSON CO. (WSIL) -- The Harbory has received a license to sell recreational marijuana.

The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced the fourth round of "same site" adult use cannabis licenses Tuesday. 

The Harbory near Marion is one of 22 Illinois dispensaries currently approved to sell adult use cannabis. Wellness Group Pharms, LLC in Anna has also been approved as a cultivation center

Recreational marijuana becomes legal in Illinois January 1. Residents who are 21 and older will be able to legally possess up to 30 grams of cannabis flower, up to 5 grams of cannabis concentrate, and up to 500 milligrams of THC in a cannabis-infused product. 
 

