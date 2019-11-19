Warmer air will bring some fog - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Warmer air will bring some fog

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - Warmer temperatures are expected the next couple of days.  The flow of warmer air over some cold wet ground will likely kick off some fog Wednesday morning.  With temperatures forecast in the mid 30s, there will be some frost scraping on windshields. Dry skies end Thursday as rain enters the forecast with some spots possible seeing heavy rain before we get to Saturday.

Jim has the latest look at his forecast on News 3 this evening.

