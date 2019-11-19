Authorities identify remains found in Cape Girardeau - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities identify remains found in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say human remains found last month in Cape Girardeau have been identified as a 37-year-old man from Charleston.

Police Sgt. Joey Hann said the cause of Jimmie Lee Lindell’s death remains unclear. Investigators found no indication of trauma.

The Southeast Missourian reports the remains were found Oct. 25 in an alley in Cape Girardeau. The remains were hidden from sight inside dense vegetation near a fence line.

The body was identified using dental records and with help from an anthropologist.

