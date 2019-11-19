Lithuanian court frees on bail ex-judge after US extradition - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Lithuanian court frees on bail ex-judge after US extradition

Posted: Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) - A former Lithuanian judge who exposed a pedophile ring that allegedly involved high-ranking officials in Lithuania and who was recently extradited from Chicago has been released on 10,000 euro ($11,100) bail.

The Baltic News Service says 48-year-old Neringa Venckiene was released from custody Tuesday but remains under supervision.

Venckiene had fled to the United States in 2013 after receiving death threats. She was arrested in Chicago at Vilnius’ request in early 2018 and was extradited earlier this month.

BNS, the region’s main news agency, said Venckiene was detained in Lithuania for minor offenses, including hitting a person, refusing to obey a court order and resisting a police officer.

The Vilnius Court overruled the Kaunas District Court, which had remanded Venckiene in custody for two months, citing flight risk.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.