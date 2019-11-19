8 employees sue Kentucky jailer for sexual harassment - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

8 employees sue Kentucky jailer for sexual harassment

STANFORD, Ky. (AP) - Staff members at a Kentucky jail have filed a lawsuit against their boss, accusing him of sexual harassment and sexual discrimination.

News outlets report Lincoln County Jailer Robert Wilson is being sued and accused by seven women and one man of creating a hostile environment filled with sexual harassment.

The female plaintiffs say Wilson would kiss and hug them while making sexually suggestive comments. One woman says Wilson locked her in a stock room and “creepily” stared at her.

The employees also say that Wilson requested sexual favors from them and shared nude photos of a female employee.

The male plaintiff says Wilson denied him a promotion and demoted him because Wilson favored female employees.

Plaintiffs say Wilson bragged that they couldn’t stop him.

Wilson wasn’t immediately available to comment.

