Parents picking up students after reports of bedbugs at Marion High School

UPDATED 2:20 p.m. TUESDAY, NOVEMBER 19, 2019

Marion Unit 2 issued a statement about the situation on its Facebook page Tuesday afternoon.

In the post, the district says "less than 5 students and two adjacent classrooms" were found to have bed bugs.

The areas are being treated, and classes remain in session.



High School Parents/Guardians

November 19, 2019 Recently, it was brought to our attention that less than 5 students and two adjacent classrooms were identified as having bed bugs. Bed bugs are a public nuisance and require attention. All impacted areas are being professionally treated. Parent notification was made. Classes remain in session, and we are continuing to monitor and professionally treat the impacted areas. Once again, classes remain in session, and we are continuing to monitor and professionally treat the impacted areas.

ORIGINAL STORY

MARION -- Some parents are picking their children up early after reports of bed bugs at Marion High School.

Superintendent Keith Oates tells News 3 that the problem has been isolated to three classrooms in the building. A pest control company has been called in, and the classrooms will not be used.

Classes have not been cancelled for the day. Instead, some parents are electing to sign their students out.

Oates says the school district will release more information this afternoon.