Police: Deaths at Webb City dental practice a murder-suicide

WEBB CITY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say the deaths of two people at a Webb City dental office was a murder-suicide.

Police Chief Don Melton said authorities believe 55-year-old Windell Glass fatally shot his estranged wife, 45-year-old Camille Hostetter, and then shot himself.

The bodies were found Monday at Hostetter’s dental office where they both worked.

The Joplin Globe reports Hostetter filed for divorce in February. She lived in Joplin and Glass was living in Pittsburg, Kansas, but they worked together at her dental practice.

No one else at the office at the time was injured.

