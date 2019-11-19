Deer hunters in Missouri find missing Oklahoma man’s remains - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Deer hunters in Missouri find missing Oklahoma man’s remains

Posted: Updated:

CASSVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say deer hunters in Missouri have found the skeletal remains of an Oklahoma man who has been missing for nearly a year.

The Barry County Sheriff’s Office says the remains of Ritchie Vaughn Ellis, of Wyandotte, Oklahoma, were discovered Sunday southwest of Roaring River State Park in the Mark Twain National Forest in southwest Missouri. Ellis was 27 when he was last seen alive on Jan. 21, 2019. He was reported missing five days later after his car was found on a highway near the state park.

Authorities conducted several searches of the area without finding anything. The sheriff's office says there are no signs of foul play.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.