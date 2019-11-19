Beshear praises Bevin administration's help in transition

Gov.-elect Andy Beshear says Gov. Matt Bevin's administration is giving its "best efforts" to assist his transition team as he prepares to become Kentucky's governor next month
As we approach Thanksgiving, we offer a couple of easy dishes to really "WOW" your guests.
The public is invited to a town hall meeting in Cairo Tuesday evening to discuss the threat flooding poses to the city.
The Graves County Sheriff's Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating a home invasion and subsequent shooting that occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Tom Drive, just south of Mayfield.
A damp, gloomy start to Tuesday in the wake of overnight showers. Rain is moving out, but for many, especially in Southern Illinois, clouds will linger.
A local organization is paying honor to a Union County toddler who died from health complications.
Murphysboro high school football team reaches semi finals for first time in program history.
Herrin Elementary School received a special honor from the state for improving its Illinois Report Card rating to an exemplary rating.
For the first time, the Shawnee National Forest will allow people to cut down their own Christmas tree.
You can help provide Christmas to kids in need with the U.S. Postal Service's "Operation Santa."
