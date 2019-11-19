Democrat Hicks’ campaign video seeks to unseat GOP Rep. Barr - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Democrat Hicks’ campaign video seeks to unseat GOP Rep. Barr

Posted: Updated:

FRANKFORT, Ky. (AP) - Democrat Josh Hicks says Congress needs more members who understand what it’s like growing up poor. The Marine veteran makes this point in a video promoting his congressional campaign in Kentucky, where he’s running for the 6th District seat held by Republican U.S. Rep. Andy Barr.

Hicks is now a Lexington attorney, but plays up his rural roots and working-class background in the video. He spent a year as an ironworker and rigger after dropping out of college. He served in the Marines, then as a police officer before getting his law degree at the University of Kentucky.

He says Congress needs more members who understand people’s struggles.

Barr spokeswoman Jodi Whitaker says Hicks is promoting an “us vs. them” style of politics that’s led to “an obsession with impeachment.”

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.