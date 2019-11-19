Suburban Chicago police seek man, 64, in double-killing - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suburban Chicago police seek man, 64, in double-killing

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) - Police in a Chicago suburb say they’re searching for a 64-year-old man in connection with the fatal shootings of a man and his wife.

Buffalo Grove said early Tuesday that Anatoliy Ermak should be considered armed and dangerous. He’s a suspect in Sunday night’s killings of a 69-year-old man and his 64-year-old wife.

Police said Ermak may be driving a white Nissan Versa hatchback with Florida license plate number KCFK75.

Buffalo Grove Police Chief Steven Casstevens said during a Monday news conference that police believe the killings in a condominium parking garage were a “targeted” attack.

He said police were analyzing a surveillance video that shows a man approaching the couple and fatally shooting them as they were getting out of their car. The victims’ names haven’t been released.

Anyone with information on Anatoliy Ermak’s location should contact the Buffalo Grove Police Department at (847) 459-2560 or submit an anonymous tip at (847) 662-2222, lakecountycrimestoppers.com

