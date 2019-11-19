Cairo town hall meeting will discuss flood risk and importance o - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cairo town hall meeting will discuss flood risk and importance of an evacuation plan

Posted: Updated:

CAIRO (WSIL) -- The public is invited to a town hall meeting in Cairo Tuesday evening to discuss the threat flooding poses to the city. 

This week is Cairo Flood Risk Awareness Week and the theme is "FloodSmart Cairo". The goal is to raise awareness about the flood risk and the importance of having an evacuation plan in place in case of an evacuation order. 

The town hall will be hosted by Cairo mayor Thomas Simpson on November 19 at 6 p.m. at the Cairo Junior/Senior High School Gymnasium. 

Also on hand will be the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers from the Memphis District, Alexander County Emergency Management Agency, and the Illinois Emergency Management Agency.  

As part of the FloodSmart Cairo campaign, each household in town will receive a copy of the FloodSmart Cairo Flood Evacuation Guide.

