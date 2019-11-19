Man in motorized wheelchair killed crossing Missouri street - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man in motorized wheelchair killed crossing Missouri street

MEHLVILLE, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a driver has struck and killed a man as he attempted to cross a St. Louis area road in a motorized wheelchair.

St. Louis County police say the collision happened around 6:15 p.m. in Mehlville. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene. Police said he was around 60 to 70 years of age. But his name wasn’t immediately released.

Police say the driver is cooperating with investigators.

