Sheriff: KY homeowner shoots two intruders, search for third underway

GRAVES COUNTY, Ky (WSIL) -- The Graves County Sheriff's Department and Kentucky State Police are investigating a home invasion and subsequent shooting that occurred just after 2 a.m. Tuesday on Tom Drive, just south of Mayfield. 

Graves County sheriff Jon Hayden says two people were shot by the homeowner. Both individuals were taken to the hospital with "serious" injuries. Authorities are still searching for a third suspect. 

Hayden says there is no immediate danger as they believe the third suspect fled and is out of the area.

