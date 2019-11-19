Authorities: Body found in search for missing Missouri woman - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Authorities: Body found in search for missing Missouri woman

Posted: Updated:

TROY, Mo. (AP) - Authorities investigating the disappearance of a woman from the St. Louis, Missouri, area say they’ve found a woman’s body.

Police say in a news release the body was discovered around 11:15 p.m. Monday near Troy.

Authorities have been searching since last week for 28-year-old Jennifer Rothwell, a chemical engineer from St. Louis County, and she’s been presumed dead.

Rothwell’s husband, 28-year-old Beau Rothwell, is jailed without bond on charges of second-degree murder and evidence tampering. Information he provided aided in the search.

A probable cause statement says Beau Rothwell was spotted Nov. 11 on video purchasing cleaning products, including bleach, carpet cleaner and gloves. Jennifer Rothwell was reported missing Nov. 12, and her car was found abandoned.

Beau Rothwell was arrested Nov. 13 after a search of the couple’s home.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.