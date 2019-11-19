Clouds gradually clear, temperatures heading upward - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Clouds gradually clear, temperatures heading upward

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- A damp, gloomy start to Tuesday in the wake of overnight showers. Rain is moving out, but for many, especially in Southern Illinois, clouds will linger. 

A fast moving disturbance will drag a cold front through Tuesday morning. Behind the front, winds will becoming quite breezy from the northwest. Sunshine could be tough to come by in areas east of I-57 in Southern Illinois. Farther west, sunshine will becoming increasingly likely throughout the day. 

The difference in temperature under the cloud cover could be around 10 degrees cooler compared to areas with sunshine. 

Looking ahead to Wednesday, it will be the "Pick of the Week" with temperatures around 60 degrees in the afternoon. 

Rain returns for Thursday and Friday. Some of the rain could be quite heavy. 

For the latest forecast, be sure to tune in to meteorologist Nick Hausen on News 3. 

