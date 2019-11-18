Organization honors child's memory with $56,000 gift

ANNA (WSIL) -- A local organization is paying honor to a Union County toddler who died from health complications.

Hadley Chase was born on in 2016 with a number of birth defects.

Complications from surgery left her with multiple other health issues, and she died on December 15, 2017.

Now a local group called Hadley's Haven is doing what they can to help.

"First of all blessed because knowing that people think of Hadleys Haven and to want to be involved and want to help is amazing," said Hadley's mom, Lenore Ashby.

Ashby says the group is working to take a decades-old fund from an Anna bar and putting it to good use.

They want to built an all-inclusive park.

"We are slowly seeing more of those playgrounds come in different communities but to have it here in our community I can think of so many people who utilize this."

Boswell's Bar owner Lou Boswell says she's happy to do what he can to pay honor to Hadley's memory.

"I've always looked forward to today that I could actually do this and to help this organization to see that the money went to a charity that so needed it," said Boswell.

She says the money, $56,000, came from a long-running fund dating back to the Prohibition era.

"The sole purpose of this organization was to fight and keep the local authorities to keep their establishments from closing," said Boswell.

Now that money is going to pay tribute to Hadley, and to give other children like her a place to play.

"I'm very thankful for the people involved today that they went along with my suggestion and we got it done and i am very happy about it," Boswell added.

Hadley's mom say she couldn't be happier that her daughter's memory will live on.

"How can I make this better and how can Hadleys journey continue going by benefiting people because the blessings that she brought to my life are more than I can ever explain to anyone and so I was like a park we can build a playground," she said.

No word yet on when the group will start construction on the playground.