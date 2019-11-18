Operation Santa: USPS launches site to adopt letters to Santa

Murphysboro high school football team reaches semi finals for first time in program history.
Herrin Elementary School received a special honor from the state for improving its Illinois Report Card rating to an exemplary rating.
For the first time, the Shawnee National Forest will allow people to cut down their own Christmas tree.
You can help provide Christmas to kids in need with the U.S. Postal Service's "Operation Santa."
It's Monday and that means two new Player of the Week nominees.
The Pope County Sheriff's office is looking for a woman reported missing in September.
Community members help residents prepare to move out of a rundown apartment building.
Residents are scrambling to find places to stay after their apartment complex was ruled 'condemned'.
Donations are being accepted for a part-time Carterville firefighter whose own home was destroyed by fire.
The food-safe plastic packaging is filled with 52 fluid ounces of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing.
