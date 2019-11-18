Operation Santa: USPS launches site to adopt letters to Santa

(WSIL) -- You can help provide Christmas to kids in need with the U.S. Postal Service's "Operation Santa."

Letters to Santa are available for adoption online. You can pick a letter from any city in the country and send the gifts on the child's wish list. Many of the letters ask for basic necessities like a warm coat or new shoes.

To protect children’s privacy, Postal Service staff redact family names and addresses and instead add a code to each letter.

Gifts must be mailed by December 20.

For more information, visit beanelf.org