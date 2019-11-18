Operation Santa: USPS launches site to adopt letters to Santa - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Operation Santa: USPS launches site to adopt letters to Santa

Posted: Updated:
By Mandy Robertson, Social Media and Digital Manager
Connect

(WSIL) -- You can help provide Christmas to kids in need with the U.S. Postal Service's "Operation Santa."

Letters to Santa are available for adoption online. You can pick a letter from any city in the country and send the gifts on the child's wish list. Many of the letters ask for basic necessities like a warm coat or new shoes. 

To protect children’s privacy, Postal Service staff redact family names and addresses and instead add a code to each letter. 

Gifts must be mailed by December 20. 

For more information, visit beanelf.org

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.