Remains found in Nebraska linked to Missouri killings

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) - Nebraska authorities say human remains found in a stock trailer could be those of at least one of two Wisconsin brothers who prosecutors say were fatally shot by a Missouri farmer.

Lincoln County Sheriff Chief Deputy Roland Kramer said Monday that a rancher near Hershey, Nebraska, found the remains mixed with dirt in a plastic tub inside the trailer he recently purchased in Missouri.

Garland Nelson, a 25-year-old Missouri farmer, is accused of fatally shooting 35-year-old Nick Diemel and 24-year-old Justin Diemel, of Wisconsin, then burning their bodies and dumping them in a manure pile. He faces two counts of first-degree murder.

Relatives say the brothers traveled to Nelson’s farm to collect on a $250,000 debt.

Kramer says Missouri authorities confirmed the remains could belong to one of the brothers.

