Carterville firefighter loses own home to fire

CARTERVILLE (WSIL) -- Donations are being accepted for a part-time Carterville firefighter whose own home was destroyed by fire.

It happened Thursday on Sycamore Road. The house was fully involved when crews arrived on scene. Efforts to save the home were unsuccessful, and it was deemed a total loss.

Firefighter Jared Adams says he and his family lost nearly all their belongings. The family dog was inside the home but was able to make it out unharmed.  

Adams says he's still as a loss for words as to what happened. 

"I never dealt with this end of of the problem, and I felt helpless," explained Adams. 

Adams and his family are accepting donations. The following are items/sizes currently needed:

  • Girls 5T/6T clothing, size 11-12 shoe (anything Frozen or designed for a young girl)
  • Boys 3T clothing, size 8 toddler shoe (anything trucks or trains)
  • Women's medium clothing
  • Men's 2XL shirts 

You can drop donations off at the Carterville Fire Department or at the Carterville Community Center.

There is also a Gofundme link

