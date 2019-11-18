2 dead in shooting at Missouri dental office

WEBB CITY, Mo. (AP) - Police say two people were found shot to death at a dentist’s office in southwest Missouri.

Webb City Police Chief Don Melton says officers arriving at the dental office of Camille Hostetter Monday found the bodies of a man and woman inside.

Melton says no patients were involved in the shooting and others inside the building left safely.

KOAM-TV reports Melton says there is no threat to community.

No further information has been released.

