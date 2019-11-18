Suspect, kidnapping victim found in crashed car in St. Louis - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Suspect, kidnapping victim found in crashed car in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The suspect in a St. Louis kidnapping, and the alleged victim, are both being treated for injuries after the car they were in crashed.

KMOV-TV reports that the accident happened Monday, a day after the 27-year-old woman was reportedly abducted in south St. Louis city. Detectives believe the 22-year-old suspect shot at the woman’s feet, forcing her into the car at gunpoint.

Police say the car crashed Monday morning in north St. Louis, after the driver ran a traffic stop.

The car had been reported stolen in St. Louis County. Police say a gun was recovered from the vehicle.

Police have not disclosed details about the conditions of the suspect and the victim.

Information from: KMOV-TV, http://www.kmov.com

