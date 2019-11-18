Man charged with death of cousin at Missouri restaurant - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Man charged with death of cousin at Missouri restaurant

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. (AP) - A man is charged with second-degree murder after his cousin was shot to death at an Independence restaurant.

The Kansas City Star reports 25-year-old Porntrep Phonjaroen is charged with killing his cousin, 23-year-old Wasinee Sankra, of Blue Springs, on Saturday

Phonjaroen, of Lee’s Summit, is also charged with armed criminal action in Sankra’s death at the Thai Spice restaurant where they both worked.

The business was open and serving customers when the shooting occurred but no one else was injured.

Charging documents say Phonjaroen told police he was upset with Sankra’s work habits but only meant to scare her when he fired the shot in the restaurant’s kitchen area.

Phonjaroen does not have an attorney listed in court records.

