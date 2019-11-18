Weather warming up

The food-safe plastic packaging is filled with 52 fluid ounces of Hidden Valley Original Ranch Dressing.
Speaking in his home state of Kentucky, the Republican leader said the country needs to "learn how to behave better, how to be able to disagree without anger."
This January, “Jeopardy! The Greatest of All Time” will feature three of the game’s top winners.
Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.
WSIL - Tuesday should be dry with afternoon temperatures near normal but breezy conditions will keep a chill in the air ...
The Utah-based company Go Raw is recalling its Quest brand two-pound frozen bags of beef cat food.
Metropolis Fire Captain Micah Tolbert said someone claiming to be with the Illinois Fire Association contacted a local business trying to solicit a donation for the benefit of Captain Chad Parker.
An oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in North Dakota has affected almost 10 times the amount of land as first reported
Officers found a suspect hiding under the sink in Cape Girardeau apartment on Friday. He's accused of child molestation.
A cool, quiet start to the work week, but we're tracking warmer temperatures and more rain this week.
