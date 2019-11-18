Weather warming up - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Weather warming up

Posted: Updated:

WSIL - It might not be warm but it is much warmer than we were just a week ago.  Afternoon readings near 60 are possible this week but the warm-up will bring chances for rain late week.  Tuesday should be dry with afternoon temperatures near normal but breezy conditions will keep a chill in the air.

Jim has the latest forecast 

Most Popular

Stories
Videos
Slideshows
loading...
Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.