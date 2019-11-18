Missouri launches campaign to stop youths from vaping - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Missouri launches campaign to stop youths from vaping

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri officials are stepping up enforcement of laws that ban selling vaping products to minors.

The move is part of a state campaign launched Monday to deter young people from vaping. Missouri’s health department so far has reported two vaping-related deaths.

Alcohol and Tobacco Control agents are prioritizing inspections at stores that sell vaping products. The division’s state supervisor, Dottie Taylor, says about 83% of stores are currently checking identification cards and refusing sales to minors.

State officials are also using YouTube, Instagram and Snapchat to warn teenagers about the risks of vaping.

Gov. Mike Parson says it’s up to lawmakers to consider whether to restrict flavored electronic cigarettes when they return to the Capitol in January. Parson didn’t say whether he’d support such a ban when asked Monday.

