Woman arrested at fire charged in killing at nearby home - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Woman arrested at fire charged in killing at nearby home

Posted: Updated:

REEDS SPRING, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say a woman who was arrested at the scene of a suspected southwest Missouri arson fire has been charged with fatally stabbing a 74-year-old man at a nearby home.

Thirty-year-old Elizabeth Rose Horn was charged Monday with first-degree murder and armed criminal action in the death of Walter Scott in Stone County. Her attorney, Hannah Kohler, didn’t immediately return a phone message.

The Stone County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post that deputies arrested the woman at the scene of Saturday’s fire in Reeds Spring. No one was hurt in the fire.

But the release says that upon arriving at jail, she said she had killed someone. Authorities then found Scott’s body in a home located less than 2 miles (3.22 kilometers) away from the fire-damaged home.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.