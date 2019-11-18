Auto union opens talks with Fiat Chrysler; strike possible - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Auto union opens talks with Fiat Chrysler; strike possible

Posted: Updated:

By TOM KRISHER
AP Auto Writer

DETROIT (AP) - The United Auto Workers union has begun to focus bargaining on Fiat Chrysler, raising the possibility of another strike against a Detroit automaker.

Ford workers ratified their contract Friday night, while the union settled with General Motors last month after a 40-day strike that shut down the company’s U.S. production.

Ford mostly followed the pattern agreement set at GM. Industry analysts say that deal will cost Fiat Chrysler a lot more money because of the makeup of its workforce.

Fiat Chrysler’s CEO said recently that automakers are in different conditions in terms of labor forces, hinting the company may be reluctant to follow the pattern.

FCA says it welcomes bargaining toward a deal to keep investing in its future and creating opportunities for employees and communities.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.