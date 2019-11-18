Metropolis Fire warns of person soliciting donations

METROPOLIS (WSIL) – The Metropolis Fire Department is warning citizens about a potential scam.

Metropolis Fire Captain Micah Tolbert said someone claiming to be with the Illinois Fire Association contacted a local business trying to solicit a donation for the benefit of Captain Chad Parker.

Parker, 46, of rural Brookport, passed away in early October. He had served 19 years with the Metropolis Fire Department.

In a post to Facebook Monday, Captain Tolbert said the department would never ask someone to gather donations on their behalf.

“I’m beyond disgusted and sickened that this has happened. The person or persons best hope we never cross paths. Please do not fall victim to this solicitation that’s going on.”

The department says if someone does wish to make a donation, they can do so directly by sending it to:

Metropolis Fire Department

213 West 7th Street

Metropolis, IL 62960