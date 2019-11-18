2 found fatally shot in suburban Chicago parking garage - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

2 found fatally shot in suburban Chicago parking garage

BUFFALO GROVE, Ill. (AP) - Police in the Chicago suburb of Buffalo Grove say they are looking for the suspect in shooting deaths of two people whose bodies were found in a parking garage of a condominium building.

Buffalo Grove Police tell the Chicago Tribune that they are investigating the Sunday night deaths of the two 62-year-old victims as a “targeted’ double homicide and that they did not believe the suspect posed a danger to the community.

Police say the gunman was described as a white man, possibly in his 60s. They say he was last seen wearing dark-colored clothing and a dark-colored baseball hat.

The Cook County Medical Examiner’s office has not released the names of the victims and said an autopsy is scheduled for Monday.

