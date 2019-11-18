3 shot, wounded at Missouri vigil for car crash victim - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

3 shot, wounded at Missouri vigil for car crash victim

Posted: Updated:

WELLSTON, Mo. (AP) - Authorities say two men and one woman were shot and wounded while attending a weekend vigil in suburban St. Louis for a car crash victim.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports that one person was struck in the hip, another was hit in the forearm and the third was hit in both legs during the Saturday night vigil in Wellston. Major Ron Martin says the vigil was being held for a man who died several days earlier in the crash.

The investigation is ongoing.

Information from: St. Louis Post-Dispatch, http://www.stltoday.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

