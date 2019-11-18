Cape Girardeau man arrested for child molestation

An oil spill from the Keystone pipeline in North Dakota has affected almost 10 times the amount of land as first reported
Metropolis Fire Captain Micah Tolbert said someone claiming to be with the Illinois Fire Association contacted a local business trying to solicit a donation for the benefit of Captain Chad Parker.
Police have confirmed that two men and a woman have been fatally shot at a Walmart in Oklahoma.
Officers found a suspect hiding under the sink in Cape Girardeau apartment on Friday. He's accused of child molestation.
A cool, quiet start to the work week, but we're tracking warmer temperatures and more rain this week.
Several residential streets in Paducah will be repaved over the next few weeks, beginning Monday, November 18. You can find a full listing of the effected roads here.
CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of children created unique stained glass art in Carbondale Sunday afternoon. The children use the workshop to learn how to create real art with real glass and help those in need at the same time. All proceeds from the auction end up being used to help better the lives of orphans in Bangladesh. Those selections will hang in the Longbranch Cafe, and a silent auction will run from March 10th through April 24th.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY -- Four people were killed in a two-vehicle crash in Montgomery County Friday evening.
MURPHYSBORO (WSIL) -- This weekend held an opportunity for artists to show off their work and for visitors to do some holiday shopping.
Clouds are building in from the west this morning ahead of a system that will try to bring us showers this evening.
