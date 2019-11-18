Cape Girardeau man arrested for child molestation - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Cape Girardeau man arrested for child molestation

Posted: Updated:

CAPE GIRARDEAU, MO (WSIL) -- Officers arrested a registered sex offender on Friday who is accused of molesting a minor.

Investigators found Jeremiah Ramone Twiggs, 36, hiding under a sink in a Cape Girardeau apartment.

Authorities had been searching for Twiggs since he led them on a car and foot chase when they initially tried to arrest him.

