Cape Girardeau man arrested for child molestation

CARBONDALE (WSIL) -- Dozens of children created unique stained glass art in Carbondale Sunday afternoon. The children use the workshop to learn how to create real art with real glass and help those in need at the same time. All proceeds from the auction end up being used to help better the lives of orphans in Bangladesh. Those selections will hang in the Longbranch Cafe, and a silent auction will run from March 10th through April 24th.