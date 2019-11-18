1 person dead after hunting accident in northeast Missouri - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

1 person dead after hunting accident in northeast Missouri

Posted: Updated:

EDINA, Mo. (AP) - One person is dead after an apparent hunting accident in northeast Missouri.

KTVO-TV reports that the accident happened Sunday in Knox County in a rural area 175 miles northwest of St. Louis. The name of the victim and details about the accident have not been released.

The Missouri Department of Conservation confirmed the accident but declined to say where specifically it happened.

Missouri is in the midst of the firearms deer season.

Information from: KTVO-TV, http://www.ktvotv3.com

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly

WSIL-TV
1416 Country Aire Drive
Carterville, IL 62918
(618) 985-2333
Fax: (618) 985-3709
WSIL FCC Public File
KPOB FCC Public File
Public File Help
WSIL EEO Report
KPOB EEO Report
Closed Captioning Contact

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2019 WSIL. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.