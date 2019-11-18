4 people die in crash after high school football game - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

4 people die in crash after high school football game

COFFEEN, Ill. (AP) - Police say four people, including two teenagers, have died in a head-on crash after an Illinois high school football game.

Police say a 17-year-old driver crossed the center line and struck the car carrying the four victims Saturday in Montgomery County, southeast of Springfield. The four were returning from a Vandalia High School playoff game.

The victims were 73-year-old William Protz, his 72-year-old wife Jackolyn and 14-year-olds Jenna Protz and Holly Lidy.

Jenna was the daughter of the Vandalia principal, Randy Protz. She was riding with her grandparents.

The teen in the Ford pickup truck was in a hospital with serious injuries.

