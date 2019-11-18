Kentucky coroner identifies 11-year-old as house fire victim - WSIL-TV 3 Southern Illinois

Kentucky coroner identifies 11-year-old as house fire victim

STONE, Ky. (AP) - A coroner says a body found in a burning home in Eastern Kentucky has been identified as an 11-year-old girl.

News outlets report Pike County Deputy Coroner Mike Hall said Saturday an autopsy confirmed the victim was Ayla Eastwood. He said foul play isn’t suspected.

Kentucky State Police said they received a report of a fire around 4 a.m. on Friday. State Police spokesman William Petry told WYMT-TV the caller said a child might be inside the home. A body was recovered about an hour later.

WYMT-TV reports investigators said Ayla’s mother was taken to a hospital for treatment of burns and smoke inhalation.

A Facebook post shared by Mullins School in Pikeville confirmed Ayla was a sixth-grader there.

State Police haven’t said what might’ve caused the fire.

